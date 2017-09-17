Extreme Sailing Series - Alinghi rolls on

Click image for a larger image

A near faultless performance from Alinghi saw them move top of the leaderboard as the double-points season finale reached the halfway mark.

Meanwhile, SAP Extreme Sailing Team upheld its spot on the podium behind Oman Air and continued to defend its overall grip on the 2017 rankings.

Despite Alinghi and Oman Air’s best efforts, in order to topple SAP Extreme Sailing Team’s overall position they require the help of a third team to knock the Danes off the Act podium. Something that is proving difficult.

Although 14 points separate Red Bull Sailing Team from SAP Extreme Sailing Team in third, the Austrian squad managed three podium finishes and climbed from sixth to fourth.

If Red Bull Sailing Team can continue this trend it could threaten the podium and the overall season result.

Emirates Team New Zealand's Josh Junior was able to keep NZ Extreme Sailing Team ahead of Land Rover BAR Academy, which is helmed by his British America’s Cup rival and Olympic gold-medallist Giles Scott.

Extreme Sailing Series - Act 8, Los Cabos, after Day 2, 12 races

1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 131 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 125 points.

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 120 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 106 points.

5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Graeme Sutherland, 101 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 90 points.

7th Team Extreme México (MEX) Erik Brockmann, 73 points.

8th Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) John Tomko, 70 points.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

2 December 2017 10:47 GMT