Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air clear leader

Oman Air was the clear leader, finishing seven points clear in pole position after day 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series Act 8, Los Cabos, Mexico.

SAP Extreme Sailing Team, the current season front-runner, was forced to settle for third behind 2016 champion Alinghi as the Series made its debut in the Mexican venue with perfect foiling conditions.

Britain's Land Rover BAR Academy had Giles Scott on board but could make on impression on the leaders, finishing in fifth place overall, but with a win in the final race.

In order to claim the 2017 championship, both Oman Air and Swiss-flagged Alinghi must put at least two boats between themselves and SAP Extreme Sailing Team, as well as finishing ahead of the other.

Both took advantage of the six races on the opening day to do what they could to keep the competition wide open.

Although not ahead in the standings, SAP Extreme Sailing Team managed to break the speed record of the season with 33.7 knots.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 8, Los Cabos, Day 1, 6 races

1st Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 67 points.
2nd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 60 points.
3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 58 points.
4th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Graeme Sutherland, 53 points.
5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 52 points.
6th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 49 points.
7th Team Extreme México (Mex) Erik Brockmann, 36 points.
8th Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) John Tomko, 33 points.

G New
1 December 2017 8:35 GMT

