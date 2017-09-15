Multihull
 

Cornish Nacra 15 crew for Youth Worlds

Nacra 15 sailors Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette are named for British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, in December.



Following their win at the Nacra 15 country qualification event in Medemblik last week, Marstaller (Mylor YC) and Collenette (Restronguet SC) clinched the final team spots, after the 29er, 420, Laser Radial and RS:X sailors were named throughout the summer.

The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from 60 nations competing at the event.

The duo will make their Youth Worlds debut when they form part of 14-strong team ready to do battle in Sanya, China in December.

G New
30 October 2017 22:53 GMT

