Brits win Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier

The 28 Nacra 15’s from 13 countries sailed a total of 14 races in fantastic sailing in Medemblik, with Martsaller and Collenette finishing ten points clear of Australia's Shannon and Jayden Dalton.

Third were Max Wallenberg and Amanda Bjork-Anastassov of Switzerland, who also qualified their country for the Youth Olympics 2018 in Argentina, as did the Tunisia team Chaima Chamari and Sami Arjoun.

The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country have qualified.

Folowed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country.

In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country.

Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final seven country placings will be earned and qualified.

Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections.

The Nacra 15 is the “pathway class” to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. For many sailors the next big event will be the World Sailing Youth Worlds in Sanya (China) in December.

Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier, Medemblik, Holland

1 GBR 19 Benno Marstaller, Chloe Collenette 43,0 pts

2 AUS 37 Shannon Dalton, Jayden Dalton 53,0 pts

3 SUI 81 Max Wallenberg, Amanda Bjork-Anastassov 63,0 pts

4 GER 39 Silas Muhle, Romy Mackenbrock 84,0 pts

5 NED 93 Bjarne Bouwer, Eliott Savelon 85,0 pts

6 GBR 70 Bobby Hewitt, Freddie Simes 85,0 pts

7 FRA 99 Doran Gouron Le Roch, Axel Nicoleau 98,0 pts

8 AUS 45 Georgia Payne, Emma Jones 101,0 pts

9 ITA 77 Leonardo Chiste, Sofia Leoni 104,0 pts

10 FIN 69 Filip Store, Vilma Rikala 114,0 pts

12 ITA 29 Alessandro Cesarini, Alice Cialvi 132,0 pts

13 GBR 4 Theo Williams, Wil Heritage 147,0 pts

14 ITA 30 Andrea Spagnolli, Giulia Fava 147,0 pts

15 NED 41 Floris Lampe, Laila van der Meer 160,0 pts

16 FRA 7 Titouan Petard, Marion Declef 168,0 pts

17 BEL 38 Frederic Vandewalle, Soetkin Orbie 170,0 pts

18 SGP 101 Raynn Kwok, Vicke Young 175,0 pts

19 SGP 98 Sophia Meyers, Chia Teck Pin 186,0 pts

20 GBR 126 William Smith, Abigail Clarke 205,0 pts

21 NED 42 Lucas Struijk, Teun van der Wal 208,0 pts

22 ESP 96 Adrian Surroca, Iset Segura 217,0 pts

23 FRA 17 Armand Clabon, Camille Montastier 228,0 pts

24 FRA 78 Tom Cavaletto, Lou Berthomieu 235,0 pts

25 FRA 18 Clement Galliache, Camille Cron 238,0 pts

26 GBR 74 Morgan Smith, Molley Desorgher 246,0 pts

27 GBR 79 William Harrison, Arabella Sabbeton 298,0 pts

28 TUN 24 Chaima Chamari, Sami Arjoun 315,0 pts

