SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumph in San Diego

There was no improvement for Land Rover BAR Academy, even with Olympic gold-medallist Ben Ainslie on the helm.

An unfortunate issue with the boat meant that Land Rover BAR Academy was unable to compete in the opening two races Sunday. They finished the Act in sixth and remain in sixth in the season standings.

With tensions running high and teams pushing hard there were two collisions within the final two races.

As SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi fought for pole position, a simultaneous battle for third raged between Oman Air and Red Bull Sailing Team.

But the Omani syndicate fell foul of a penalty and watched Red Bull Sailing Team sail its way onto the podium.

French kiteboarder Axel Mazella stormed to victory in the inaugural Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational, with nine wins from 13 races.

Second was Britain’s Oliver Bridge. USA’s Johnny Heineken rounded off the podium.

The international fleet will reconvene in Los Cabos, from 30 November – 3 December, for the double-points final Act of the 2017 season.

2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ overall standings

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 78 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) 73 points.

3rd Alinghi (SUI) 72 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 66 points.

5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 56 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 54 points.

Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational, 13 races

1st Axel Mazella (FRA) 15 points.

2nd Oliver Bridge (GBR) 32 points.

3rd Johnny Heineken (USA) 42 points.

4th Joey Pasquali (USA) 49 points.

5th Riley Gibbs 49.3 points.

6th Nico Landaur (URU) 61 points.

7th Julien Kernuer (FRA) 67 points.

8th Toni Vodisek (SLO) 75 point.

9th Florian Gruber (GER) 77 points.

10th Will Cyr (USA) 100 points.

11th Kai Calder (USA) 104 points.

12th Daniela Moroz (USA) 109 points.

13th Bryan Lake (USA) 125 points.

14th Ty Reed (USA) 150 points.

15th Stefaans Viljoen (RSA) 176 points.

