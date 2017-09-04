Extreme Sailing Series - Tough day for Land Rover BAR

Click image for a larger image

In stark contrast to yesterday, Land Rover BAR Academy – helmed by Ben Ainslie - struggled to break out of the bottom half of the fleet.

One win was not enough for the Brits, who dropped two places to fourth, followed by Red Bull Sailing Team who climbed one spot to fifth.

The world-class fleet took part in six spectacular races, treating the crowds to plenty of foiling action and hair-raising nosedives.

A solid four bullets, a second and a third from the Danish-flagged entry saw it climb a spot to second place behind Alinghi.

Six races took place for the Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational and 19-year-old Axel Mazella from France dominated with five wins.

Mazella tops the leaderboard followed by USA’s Riley Gibbs in second and UK’s Oliver Bridge in third. Day one champion Toni Vodisek sits fourth.

G New

21 October 2017 9:27 GMT