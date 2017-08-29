Extreme Sailing Series - The Ainslie Factor

Click image for a larger image

Ben Ainslie joined the Land Rover BAR Academy crew for the Extreme Sailing Series event on San Diego Bay.

The Ainslie factor was immediatly in play as the British team made a great start finishing second in the days opener.

Race two saw even more impressive form with a dominating performance from start to finish resulting in a race win.

The good form continued into race three, with a carbon copy performance of the previous race, and the Brits holding off Swiss team Alinghi to take their second win.

As the breeze on San Diego Bay gradually get lighter. Unfortunately, in race four the Brits were seconds early on the start line incurring an OCS penalty.

They bounced back in race five to another second placed finish.

In the final race of the day Ainslie was tied on points with Arnaud Psarofaghis, the defending champion, on Alinghi.

As Alinghi crossed the line in first, the wind died and the Brits were unable to complete the course in the allotted time and did not finish.

“The conditions today were quite light but it was a good day for our team. It’s the first day of racing in a GC32 in the Extreme Sailing Series for me and it’s great to be with the Land Rover BAR Academy team,” commented Ainslie.

“I think the guys are sailing the boat pretty well. Probably myself steering and certainly getting off the start line always helps in this fleet - I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

Extreme Sailing Series - Day 1

1 Alinghi 12 11 11 11 7 12 64 pts

2 Land Rover BAR Academy 11 12 12 6 11 DNF 59 pts

3 SAP Extreme Sailing Team 9 7 7 10 12 11 56 pts

4 Oman Air 7 9 9 9 10 10 54 pts

5 Team Extreme San Diego 6 10 10 7 9 DNF 49 pts

6 Red Bull Sailing Team 8 8 6 12 6 8 48 pts

7 NZ Extreme Sailing Team 10 5 5 8 8 9 45 pts

8 Lupe Tortilla Demetrio 5 6 8 5 5 DNF 36 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 October 2017 9:01 GMT