Ben Ainslie on board for Extreme Sailing

Ben Ainslie is to take the helm of the Land Rover BAR Academy foiling GC32 in San Diego for the penultimate act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series.

Sir Ben Ainslie - Click image for a larger image

Ainslie will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego Bay, 19 – 22 October.

Land Rover BAR Academy have competed in the series since March 2016 – recently on home waters in Cardiff – and currently sit sixth (and last) behind a competitive, experienced fleet.

The Land Rover BAR Academy recently held a recruitment day; over 20 young sailors aged between 19-24 came together at the Land Rover BAR team base, Portsmouth, to trial for the team.

Land Rover BAR Academy Crew List:

Ben Ainslie, Helmsman
Rob Bunce, Skipper
Owen Bowerman, Support Helmsman
Oli Greber, Jib Trimmer
Adam Kay, Jib Trimmer / Float
Elliot Hanson, Wing Trimmer
Will Alloway, Main Trimmer

Extreme Sailing Series Scoreboard, after six Acts

SAP Extreme Sailing Team, 66 points
Oman Air, 64 points
Alinghi, 61 points
Red Bull Sailing Team, 56 points
NZ Extreme Sailing Team, 48 points
Land Rover BAR Academy, 47 points

G New
17 October 2017 17:27 GMT

