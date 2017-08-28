Ben Ainslie on board for Extreme Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie - Click image for a larger image

Ainslie will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego Bay, 19 – 22 October.

Land Rover BAR Academy have competed in the series since March 2016 – recently on home waters in Cardiff – and currently sit sixth (and last) behind a competitive, experienced fleet.

The Land Rover BAR Academy recently held a recruitment day; over 20 young sailors aged between 19-24 came together at the Land Rover BAR team base, Portsmouth, to trial for the team.

Land Rover BAR Academy Crew List:

Ben Ainslie, Helmsman

Rob Bunce, Skipper

Owen Bowerman, Support Helmsman

Oli Greber, Jib Trimmer

Adam Kay, Jib Trimmer / Float

Elliot Hanson, Wing Trimmer

Will Alloway, Main Trimmer

Extreme Sailing Series Scoreboard, after six Acts

SAP Extreme Sailing Team, 66 points

Oman Air, 64 points

Alinghi, 61 points

Red Bull Sailing Team, 56 points

NZ Extreme Sailing Team, 48 points

Land Rover BAR Academy, 47 points

G New

17 October 2017 17:27 GMT