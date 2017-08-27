Multihull
 

Realteam winner of GC32 Racing Tour.

Esteban Garcia’s Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc, is the winner of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour.

Following her victories at Riva and a ‘come from behind’ win in Calvi, Realteam’s third place at Marseille One Design was enough for the Swiss team to claim the overall Tour prize in 2017.

Six points behind was American Jason Carroll’s Argo, just one ahead of Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan.

The final regatta of the season had a clear and definite winner:

Erik Maris’ Zoulou. With 11 races sailed at Marseille One Design, the French team won all but two, including a perfect scoreline over the weekend.

Today in winds of 8-9 knots, the boats were sailing upwind under gennaker and could foil fully downwind. In this, Zoulou led the seven GC32s around every mark on Marseille’s Rade Sud.

The Japanese GC32 of Naofumi Kamei and the crew of Mamma Aiuto! claimed not just the Owner Driver trophy for Marseille One Design, but also the the 2017 Owner Driver Championship prize outright.

