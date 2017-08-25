GC32 Racing - Zoulou leads in Marseille

Click image for a larger image

In addition one round of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge was sailed.

This latter event was claimed today by Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan, which recorded an average speed for the two reaches and gybe between, of 14.33 knots.

The French team Zoulou, with stand-in Swiss foiling and catamaran expert Arnaud Psarofaghis helming, got off to a strong start winning the first two races.

These were both held in light conditions, for which Principal Race Office Stuart Childerley set conventional upwind starts.

This gave Zouzou (1,1,5,2) a three point lead ahead of Pierre Casiraghi’s Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco (5,3,3,1) winner of the final race.

Realteam (2,7,1,4) skippered by Jérôme Clerc, claimed race three and sits in third overall.

GC32 Racing Tour @ Marseille One Design overall results

1st Zoulou 1 1 5 2 9pts

2nd Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 5 3 3 1 12pts

3rd Realteam 2 7 1 4 14pts

4th Mamma Aiuto! 4 4 2 7 17pts

5th Argo 3 6 4 6 19pts

6th Team ENGIE 7 2 6 5 20pts

7th .film Racing 6 5 7 3 21pts

GGerald New - Sailweb

13 October 2017 6:57 GMT