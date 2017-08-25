Click image for a larger image

Determining the M32 North America Champion came down to the last race with REV skippered by Rick DeVos going into the final race with a two-point advantage.

James Prendergast and his Grave Digger racing team nailed the start and led from the first mark.

But the battle for the regatta winner was fought in the middle of the fleet with Convexity and REV trading positions over the race.

While REV kept it close enough to maintain the lead at the first reach & leeward gate, Convexity managed to stick a covering tack on the upwind that put REV back in the fleet and ultimately resulted in a regatta win by one point.

The leaders coming into the final day was the Magenta Project skippered by Midwest local Sally Barkow.

They posted consistent mid-fleet results to keep them strongly within contention - Magenta end the day in third.

Hosting the North America Championship has been a testing ground ahead of the 2018 M32 World Championship which will take place in Chicago next summer with an expected 20-boat start list.

M32 North America Championship - Final Results

1. Convexity, Don Wilson (USA) - 59 pts

2. REV, Rick DeVos (USA) - 60 pts

3. The Magenta Project, Sally Barkow (USA) - 64 pts

4. Bliksem, Pieter Taselaar (NED) - 71 pts

5. Extreme2 Racing, Dan Cheresh (USA) - 74 pts

6. XS Energy, Ryan DeVos (USA) - 74 pts

7. Down Under Racing, Harry price (AUS) - 93 pts

8. Grave Digger, James Prendergast (USA) - 96 pts

9. Torrent, Harald Edegran (USA) - 102 pts

10. Convergence, Jen Wilson (USA) - 107 pts

11. Red Gear Racing, Charles Tomeo (USA) - 127 pts

25 September 2017 7:21 GMT