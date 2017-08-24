Swiss Realteam claim GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup

Click image for a larger image

Followed her ANONIMO Speed Challenge victory, Argo was also firing on all cylinders initially in the fleet racing and posted two wins in the first two races.

Unfortunately in the third race there was disaster for Pierre Casiraghi’s Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco as they rounded the weather mark.

As Casiraghi explained: “I hit the mark and hooked the rudder and that’s about it...”

The starboard rudder ripped off the transom, forcing the Monegasque to retire from the remaining races.

The regatta had been Malizia’s to lose, starting the final day with a 14 point lead.

With this the stakes were raised and the two way fight for second between Realteam and Argo became a battle for the lead.

Initially this went Argo’s way, but Realteam winning races three and four, left the Swiss holding a tenuous one point lead going into the final, deciding race.

“They were just one point behind us, so the boat that won would come out on top,” explained Swiss skipper Jérôme Clerc. “We made a good start and we were ahead at the first gybe, so then we just had to match them.”

This they successfully managed, with Argo overhauling Sébastien Rogues’ Team ENGIE on the final beat to claim second.

As a result Realteam, the team founded by Esteban Garcia, claimed the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup by two slender points.

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup

1st Realteam 39 pts

2nd Argo 41 pts

3rd Team ENGIE 48 pts

4th Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 49 pts

5th Mamma Aiuto! 55 pts

6th .film Racing 68 pts

