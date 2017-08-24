Swiss Realteam claim GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup

The Swiss Realteam claim their second event win on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour after an unforced error caused victory to slip through the fingers of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco.
Followed her ANONIMO Speed Challenge victory, Argo was also firing on all cylinders initially in the fleet racing and posted two wins in the first two races.
Unfortunately in the third race there was disaster for Pierre Casiraghi’s Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco as they rounded the weather mark.
As Casiraghi explained: “I hit the mark and hooked the rudder and that’s about it...”
The starboard rudder ripped off the transom, forcing the Monegasque to retire from the remaining races.
The regatta had been Malizia’s to lose, starting the final day with a 14 point lead.
With this the stakes were raised and the two way fight for second between Realteam and Argo became a battle for the lead.
Initially this went Argo’s way, but Realteam winning races three and four, left the Swiss holding a tenuous one point lead going into the final, deciding race.
“They were just one point behind us, so the boat that won would come out on top,” explained Swiss skipper Jérôme Clerc. “We made a good start and we were ahead at the first gybe, so then we just had to match them.”
This they successfully managed, with Argo overhauling Sébastien Rogues’ Team ENGIE on the final beat to claim second.
As a result Realteam, the team founded by Esteban Garcia, claimed the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup by two slender points.
GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup
1st Realteam 39 pts
2nd Argo 41 pts
3rd Team ENGIE 48 pts
4th Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 49 pts
5th Mamma Aiuto! 55 pts
6th .film Racing 68 pts
