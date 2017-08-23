Multihull
 

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - film Racing top scoring boat

On the penultimate day of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup .film Racing was top scoring boat of the day posting a 1-2, finally breaking Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco’s winning streak.

Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! leads the owner-driver ranking - Click image for a larger image

Fiirst the Anonimo Speed Challenge was won by Jérôme Clerc-skippered Realteam recording the highest at 18.38 knots, despite the sub-10 knot conditions, a fraction speedier than Simon Delzoppo's .film Racing on 18.25.

In fleet race 1 .film Racing won after Malizia came close to falling into a hole on the wrong side of a fish farm, that formed an obstruction on the left side of the course.

This enabled .film Racing to gybe early and take the lead. For race two Malizia was back to her winning ways.

For the final day of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup on Saturday, the first warning signal has been brought forward to 11:00 CET.

The intention is to hold two more rounds of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge followed by up to five races. The day will conclude with a prizegiving at 17:00 CET.

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup
1st Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 16
2nd Realteam 2 1 5 4 3 5 5 2 3 30
3rd Argo 5 2 4 2 4 2 3 5 6 33
4th Team ENGIE 3 3 3 3 6 3 2 6 4 33
5th Mamma Aiuto! 4 4 2 6 2 6 4 3 5 36
6th .film Racing 6 6 6 5 5 4 6 1 2 41

16 September 2017 7:49 GMT

