GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Malizia takes lead

Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco took five wins and goes top of the leaderboard on day two of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup on the Bay of Calvi.

While Malizia disappeared into the top spot of the leaderboard on 11 points, behind, it is very close with Jason Carroll’s Argo in second and just six points separating second from fourth place.

The first race belonged to Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! until the Japanese team fell into a hole in the middle of the race course on the final run enabling Malizia to blaze into the lead and take the gun.

In the breezy third race Mamma Aiuto! again had the bit between her teeth, finishing close behind Malizia, but again not taking the win.

In the day's fourth race, it was the turn of Simon Delzoppo’s new team, film Racing, to enjoy her share of the limelight briefly.

Well ahead at the first top mark and down the run, but was forced into a gybe at the leeward gate by Malizia, for which her crew, with 2015 GC32 Racing Tour winner Leigh McMillan, was unprepared.

The Australian GC32 looked certain to capsize, but a miracle caused them to come back from the brink.

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup
1 Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 11pts
2 Argo 5 2 4 2 4 2 3 22pts
3 Team ENGIE 3 3 3 3 6 3 2 23pts
4 Realteam 2 1 5 4 3 5 5 25pts
5 Mamma Aiuto! 4 4 2 6 2 6 4 28pts
6 .film Racing 6 6 6 5 5 4 6 38pts

15 September 2017 6:47 GMT

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Malizia takes lead 15 September 2017 6:47
