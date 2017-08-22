GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Realteam on top

Day one the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, penultimate event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the Bay of Calvi.

But as the morning progressed the wind and swell had grown to Volvo Ocean Race proportions and were in generally vicious mood.

Despite this, the local race management team and Principal Race Officer Stuart Childerley, successfully managed to fire off two races, albeit hair-raising ones, on an often foam-filled course.

The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.

Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco scored a fine win in the opening race, with former America’s Cup skipper Sébastien Col standing in on the helm today for Pierre Casiraghi.

Unfortunately in the second race, Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco snared the windward mark and lost places trying to disentangle themselves.

This race went to overall GC32 Racing Tour leader Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc. In this race the Swiss team finished narrowly ahead of Jason Carroll’s Argo, being helmed here by American Anthony Kotoun.

After two races the boats were sent back into Calvi Marina and soon after racing was suspended for the day.

Leader at the end of the day one is Realteam with a 2-1 scoreline, three points ahead of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco.

