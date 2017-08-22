Multihull
 

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Realteam on top

Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs.

Day one the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, penultimate event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the Bay of Calvi.

But as the morning progressed the wind and swell had grown to Volvo Ocean Race proportions and were in generally vicious mood.

Despite this, the local race management team and Principal Race Officer Stuart Childerley, successfully managed to fire off two races, albeit hair-raising ones, on an often foam-filled course.

The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.

Click image for a larger image

Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco scored a fine win in the opening race, with former America’s Cup skipper Sébastien Col standing in on the helm today for Pierre Casiraghi.

Unfortunately in the second race, Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco snared the windward mark and lost places trying to disentangle themselves.

This race went to overall GC32 Racing Tour leader Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc. In this race the Swiss team finished narrowly ahead of Jason Carroll’s Argo, being helmed here by American Anthony Kotoun.

After two races the boats were sent back into Calvi Marina and soon after racing was suspended for the day.

Leader at the end of the day one is Realteam with a 2-1 scoreline, three points ahead of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
13 September 2017 16:35 GMT

Related articles

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Malizia takes lead 15 September 2017 6:47
GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Realteam on top 13 September 2017 16:35
Tornado Worlds - 7th title for Dany Paschalidis 6 September 2017 7:03
Tornado World Championship - Day 3 4 September 2017 5:57
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumph in Cardiff 29 August 2017 6:58
Extreme Sailing Cardiff - Sun, glorious sunshine! 28 August 2017 7:30
Extreme Sailing Cardiff - SAP grab lead in Cardiff 27 August 2017 9:40
A-Class Worlds - Steve Brewin 2017 Champion 25 August 2017 20:29
Extreme Sailing Cardiff - Alinghi edge ahead 25 August 2017 19:57
A-Class Worlds - Brewin takes early title 24 August 2017 16:00
A-Class Worlds - Steve Brewin leads gold series 23 August 2017 18:09
A-Class Worlds - New schedule issued 22 August 2017 19:23


Latest






















UK Hosted