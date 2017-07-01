M32 World Championship - Stormy final day

Click image for a larger image

With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day.

Robertson’s nine-point advantage on the leaderboard meant the New Zealander becomes the winner of the first ever world championship for this lightweight 32-foot catamaran class.

M32 World Championship - Final

1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 53 pts

2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 62 pts

3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 65 pts

4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 67 pts

5th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 99 pts

6th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 100 pts

7th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 100 pts

8th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 104 pts

9th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 104 pts

10th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 108 pts

11th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 112 pts

12th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 118 pts

13th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 132 pts

14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 162 pts

15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 169 pts

