M32 World Championship - Stormy final day

Phil Robertson and the crew of ChinaOne Ningbo have won the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.
With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day.
Robertson’s nine-point advantage on the leaderboard meant the New Zealander becomes the winner of the first ever world championship for this lightweight 32-foot catamaran class.
M32 World Championship - Final
1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 53 pts
2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 62 pts
3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 65 pts
4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 67 pts
5th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 99 pts
6th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 100 pts
7th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 100 pts
8th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 104 pts
9th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 104 pts
10th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 108 pts
11th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 112 pts
12th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 118 pts
13th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 132 pts
14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 162 pts
15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 169 pts
G New
17 July 2017 9:03 GMT