Multihull
 

M32 World Championship - Stormy final day

Phil Robertson and the crew of ChinaOne Ningbo have won the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.

Click image for a larger image

With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day.

Robertson’s nine-point advantage on the leaderboard meant the New Zealander becomes the winner of the first ever world championship for this lightweight 32-foot catamaran class.

M32 World Championship - Final
1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 53 pts
2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 62 pts
3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 65 pts
4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 67 pts
5th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 99 pts
6th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 100 pts
7th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 100 pts
8th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 104 pts
9th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 104 pts
10th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 108 pts
11th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 112 pts
12th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 118 pts
13th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 132 pts
14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 162 pts
15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 169 pts

G New
17 July 2017 9:03 GMT

