M32 World Championship - Fast Phil marches on regardless

Phil Robertson ignored the good advice of his mother and rose from his sick bed to contest the third day of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.

The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo extended his overall lead after another solid performance across a long but fruitful five-race afternoon.

There were five different race winners Saturday, including Robertson who got his win in race two.

Robertson’s voice was sounding less hoarse than 24 hours earlier, the New Zealander perhaps mindful that his mother might be watching from the other side of the world.

Robertson now holds a nine-point lead over Denmark’s Jonas Warrer who sits in second place just a point in front of CFA Sport Racing skippered by Chris Steele from New Zealand.

Topping the Corinthian owner-driver standings is Don Wilson, whose Convexity sits just four points off the podium, ready to pounce on any final-day errors by the pros.

M32 World Championship after Day 3
1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 53 pts
2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 62 pts
3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 65 pts
4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 67 pts
5th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 99 pts
6th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 100 pts
7th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 100 pts
8th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 104 pts
9th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 104 pts
10th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 108 pts
11th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 112 pts
12th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 118 pts
13th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 132 pts
14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 162 pts
15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 169 pts

Andy Rice
16 July 2017 6:35 GMT

