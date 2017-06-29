Multihull
 

M32 Worlds - Robertson leads on Day 2

Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.

The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of 3,5,4 which moves him to the top of the 15-boat fleet.

Robertson is six points ahead of Jonas Warrer from Denmark and Chris Steele from New Zealand.

The second-best performer of the day after China One Ningbo was Convexity, with Don Wilson rounding off the afternoon with a race win followed by a third.

For an owner-driver in the Corinthian division, Wilson clearly has the measure of the professionals in the fleet and the ability to finish on the podium this week.

Click image for a larger image

Another Corinthian who enjoyed his moment in the sun was Jimmy Prendergast who steered Grave Digger to victory in the first race of the day.

He’s only been sailing the M32 for fourth months, so it was a thrilling moment for Prendergast to cross the line ahead after stealing the lead at the final turning mark from Warrer, the 49er Olympic gold medallist from 2008.

M32 World Championship after Day 2

1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 32 pts
2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 38 pts
3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 38 pts
4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 39 pts
5th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 47 pts
6th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 60 pts
7th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 61 pts
8th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 68 pts
9th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 69 pts
10th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 70 pts
11th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 70 pts
12th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 76 pts
13th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 82 pts
14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 101 pts
15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 104 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Andy Rice
14 July 2017 21:15 GMT

Related articles

M32 Worlds - Robertson leads on Day 2 14 July 2017 21:15
F-18 World Championships - Demesmaeker and Tas take lead 14 July 2017 8:58
F-18 World Championships - Hendrickx and Olyslager take lead 12 July 2017 22:28
F-18 World Championships - Day 1 Racing underway 11 July 2017 18:06
Flying Phantom triumph in Madeira 3 July 2017 8:29
SAP Extreme Sailing victory in Madeira 3 July 2017 8:25
GC32 Villasimius Cup - Jason Carroll and Argo unstoppable 2 July 2017 19:34
Red Bull Sailing Team in dramatic capsize 2 July 2017 9:05
Battle heats up in Madeira Islands 1 July 2017 9:01
GC32 Villasimius Cup - Realteam chase Argo 1 July 2017 7:28
SAP Extreme Sailing lead in Maderia 30 June 2017 6:55
GC32 Villasimius Cup - Team Argo take early lead 29 June 2017 18:07


Latest






















UK Hosted