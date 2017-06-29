M32 Worlds - Robertson leads on Day 2

The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of 3,5,4 which moves him to the top of the 15-boat fleet.

Robertson is six points ahead of Jonas Warrer from Denmark and Chris Steele from New Zealand.

The second-best performer of the day after China One Ningbo was Convexity, with Don Wilson rounding off the afternoon with a race win followed by a third.

For an owner-driver in the Corinthian division, Wilson clearly has the measure of the professionals in the fleet and the ability to finish on the podium this week.

Another Corinthian who enjoyed his moment in the sun was Jimmy Prendergast who steered Grave Digger to victory in the first race of the day.

He’s only been sailing the M32 for fourth months, so it was a thrilling moment for Prendergast to cross the line ahead after stealing the lead at the final turning mark from Warrer, the 49er Olympic gold medallist from 2008.

M32 World Championship after Day 2

1st ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 32 pts

2nd WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 38 pts

3rd CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 38 pts

4th CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 39 pts

5th SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 47 pts

6th REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 60 pts

7th SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 61 pts

8th GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 68 pts

9th GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 69 pts

10th KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 70 pts

11th ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 70 pts

12th FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 76 pts

13th GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 82 pts

14th CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 101 pts

15th MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 104 pts

