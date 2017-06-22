F-18 World Championships - Demesmaeker and Tas take lead

Click image for a larger image

Demesmaeker and Tas with a 5,5,3, have a two point lead over Mitch and Ruben Booth (10,7,5) with the Dutch pair Jolbert van Dijk and Frank de Waard (6,3,7) in third, six points back.

Perfomance of the day goes to another Dutch crew, Mischa Heemskerk and Stephan Dekker, who won all three gold fleet races.

They are now in fourth place overall and 11 points off the leaders.

Britain's Simon Northrop and Sam Barher (2,19,20) are in tenth place. William Sunnucks and Freddie White (16,23,16) are in 13th place

F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 3 Final races (124 entries)

1st BEL 1 Patrick Demesmaeker and Gilles Tas 36 pts

2nd ESP 11 Mitch Booth and Ruben Booth 38 pts

3rd NED 4 Jolbert van Dijk and Frank de Waard 44 pts

4th NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk and Stephan Dekker 47 pts

5th GRE 7 Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos 49 pts

6th FRA 96 Antoine Ferrec and Foucauld Delaplace 58 pts

7th GER 336 Helge Sach and Christian Sach 61 pts

8th ARG 1912 Cruz González Smith and Mariano Heuser 62 pts

9th BEL 111 Philip Hendrickx and Filip Olyslager 63 pts

10th GBR 51 Simon Northrop and Sam Barher 65 pts

11th ITA 8 Christian Vettori and Maurizio Stella 79 pts

12th GER 9 Finn Heeg and Tom Heinrich 85 pts

13th GBR 508 William Sunnucks and Freddie White 92 pts

14th ESP 594 Jordi Booth Ferrando and Joan Costa Estiarte 98 pts

15th SWE 2 Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman 106 pts

16th NED 8 Hans Breur and Cas van Oort 108 pts

17th FRA 9 Benjamin Dutreux and Marcel Jr Dutreux 111 pts

18th GBR 957 Grant Piggott and Simon Farren 118 pts

19th FRA 3 Le Peutrec Gildas and Neiras Jolann 135 pts

20th NED 1936 Wik Becker and Rob Becker 138 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 July 2017 8:58 GMT