F-18 World Championships - Hendrickx and Olyslager take lead

After the second day of racing at the F-18 World Championships in Denmark, Philip Hendrickx and Filip Olyslager (BEL) lead by three points.

Click image for a larger image

Hendrickx and Olyslager Helge added a 1, 3, 3, to their scoreline to lead from Helge and Christian Sach (GER) with Mitch and Ruben Booth (ESP) in third.

Best placed British competitors are Simon Northrop and Sam Barher in 8th after a 2, 7, 4, Wednesday, and Will Sunnucks and Freddie White in 14th.

F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 6 Qualifying races (124 entries)

1st BEL 111 Philip Hendrickx and Filip Olyslager 4 -12 1 1 3 3 24 12 pts
2nd GER 336 Helge Sach and Christian Sach 1 -16 2 5 6 1 31 15 pts
3rd ESP 11 Mitch Booth and Ruben Booth 2 4 3 6 1 -14 30 16 pts
4th GRE 7 Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos 3 3 5 4 -10 4 29 19 pts
5th DEN 596 Daniel Bjørnholt and Nicolaj Bjørnholt 3 2 2 5 -11 10 33 22 pts
6th BEL 1 Demesmaeker Patrick and Tas Gilles 1 1 (63.0 DSQ) 3 8 10 86 23 pts
7th SWE 2 Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman 2 1 8 7 -20 5 43 23 pts
8th GBR 51 Simon Northrop and Sam Barher 5 6 -8 2 7 4 32 24 pts
9th NED 4 Jolbert van Dijk and Frank de Waard 12 -15 7 3 4 2 43 28 pts
10th FRA 9 Benjamin Dutreux and Marcel Jr Dutreux -28 6 17 2 6 1 60 32 pts
11th GER 33 Manuel Wunderle and Fabian Wunderle 4 -24 1 10 12 7 58 34 pts
12th ITA 8 Christian Vettori and Maurizio Stella 12 3 5 14 1 -21 56 35 pts
13th NED 77 Hans van Dam and Marius van Dam 8 -20 10 4 12 2 56 36 pts
14th GBR 508 William Sunnucks and Freddie White 6 7 -22 11 2 11 59 37 pts
15th GER 339 Sven Lindstädt and Jesse Lindstädt 5 5 11 12 7 -14 54 40 pts
16th NED 1936 Wik Becker and Rob Becker 7 10 6 14 5 -19 61 42 pts
17th NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk and Stephan Dekker 8 (63.0 DNF) 15 9 9 3 107 44 pts
18th FRA 96 Antoine Ferrec and Foucauld Delaplace 11 15 -24 7 5 6 68 44 pts
19th GBR 957 Grant Piggott and Simon Farren -29 10 3 6 9 18 75 46 pts
20th ARG 1912 Cruz González Smith and Mariano Heuser 25 2 4 10 -28 6 75 47 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
12 July 2017 22:28 GMT

