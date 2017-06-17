F-18 World Championships - Day 1 Racing underway

First day of racing at the F-18 World Championships in Denmark, hosted by the Vallensbaek Yacht Club.
The 124 entries are split in two flights for the qualifying races. Three races were completed for each flight on Tuesday.
Leader in the Green flight are Daniel Bjørnholt and Nicolaj Bjørnholt (3,2,2) of Denmark with Mitch and Ruben Booth (2,4,3) second and Britain's Simon Northrop and Sam Barher (5,6,8) in third.
In the Red flight, Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos (3,3,5) of Greece lead, tied on points with Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman (2,1,8) of Sweden.
Grant Piggott and Simon Farren in 10th place are best placed British pair.
Racing contiues until Saturday.
F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 3 Green flight races
1st Green DEN 596 Daniel Bjørnholt and Nicolaj Bjørnholt 3 2 2 7 pts
2nd Green ESP 11 Mitch Booth and Ruben Booth 2 4 3 9 pts
3rd Green GBR 51 Simon Northrop and Sam Barher 5 6 8 19 pts
4th Green ITA 8 Christian Vettori and Maurizio Stella 12 3 5 20 pts
5th Green NED 1936 Wik Becker and Rob Becker 7 10 6 23 pts
6th Green NED 8 Hans Breur and Cas van Oort 10 12 4 26 pts
7th Green GER 9 Finn Heeg and Tom Heinrich 9 5 13 27 pts
8th Green GER 33 Manuel Wunderle and Fabian Wunderle 4 24 1 29 pts
9th Green GBR 508 William Sunnucks and Freddie White 6 7 22 35 pts
10th Green NED 77 Hans van Dam and Marius van Dam 8 20 10 38 pts
F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 3 Red flight races
2nd Red GRE 7 Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos 3 3 5 11 pts
1st Red SWE 2 Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman 2 1 8 11 pts
3rd Red BEL 111 Hendrickx Philip and Olyslager Filip 4 12 1 17 pts
4th Red GER 336 Helge Sach and Christian Sach 1 16 2 19 pts
5th Red GER 339 Sven Lindstädt and Jesse Lindstädt 5 5 11 21 pts
6th Red ARG 1912 Cruz González Smith and Mariano Heuser 25 2 4 31 pts
7th Red DEN 18 Magnus Dahl Nicolajsen and Jesper Vogelius 10 4 19 33 pts
8th Red NED 4 Jolbert van Dijk and Frank de Waard 12 15 7 34 pts
9th Red ESP 594 Jordi Booth Ferrando and Joan Costa Estiarte 21 14 6 41 pts
10th Red GBR 957 Grant Piggott and Simon Farren 29 10 3 42 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
11 July 2017 18:06 GMT