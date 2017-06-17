F-18 World Championships - Day 1 Racing underway

The 124 entries are split in two flights for the qualifying races. Three races were completed for each flight on Tuesday.

Leader in the Green flight are Daniel Bjørnholt and Nicolaj Bjørnholt (3,2,2) of Denmark with Mitch and Ruben Booth (2,4,3) second and Britain's Simon Northrop and Sam Barher (5,6,8) in third.

In the Red flight, Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos (3,3,5) of Greece lead, tied on points with Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman (2,1,8) of Sweden.

Grant Piggott and Simon Farren in 10th place are best placed British pair.

Racing contiues until Saturday.

F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 3 Green flight races

1st Green DEN 596 Daniel Bjørnholt and Nicolaj Bjørnholt 3 2 2 7 pts

2nd Green ESP 11 Mitch Booth and Ruben Booth 2 4 3 9 pts

3rd Green GBR 51 Simon Northrop and Sam Barher 5 6 8 19 pts

4th Green ITA 8 Christian Vettori and Maurizio Stella 12 3 5 20 pts

5th Green NED 1936 Wik Becker and Rob Becker 7 10 6 23 pts

6th Green NED 8 Hans Breur and Cas van Oort 10 12 4 26 pts

7th Green GER 9 Finn Heeg and Tom Heinrich 9 5 13 27 pts

8th Green GER 33 Manuel Wunderle and Fabian Wunderle 4 24 1 29 pts

9th Green GBR 508 William Sunnucks and Freddie White 6 7 22 35 pts

10th Green NED 77 Hans van Dam and Marius van Dam 8 20 10 38 pts

F-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Leaders after 3 Red flight races

2nd Red GRE 7 Paschalidis Iordanis and Trigkonis Konstantinos 3 3 5 11 pts

1st Red SWE 2 Leff Dahl and Terese Antsman 2 1 8 11 pts

3rd Red BEL 111 Hendrickx Philip and Olyslager Filip 4 12 1 17 pts

4th Red GER 336 Helge Sach and Christian Sach 1 16 2 19 pts

5th Red GER 339 Sven Lindstädt and Jesse Lindstädt 5 5 11 21 pts

6th Red ARG 1912 Cruz González Smith and Mariano Heuser 25 2 4 31 pts

7th Red DEN 18 Magnus Dahl Nicolajsen and Jesper Vogelius 10 4 19 33 pts

8th Red NED 4 Jolbert van Dijk and Frank de Waard 12 15 7 34 pts

9th Red ESP 594 Jordi Booth Ferrando and Joan Costa Estiarte 21 14 6 41 pts

10th Red GBR 957 Grant Piggott and Simon Farren 29 10 3 42 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 July 2017 18:06 GMT