Flying Phantom triumph in Madeira

In the Flying Phantom event in Madeira, Red Bull Sailing Team was crowned champion of the regatta, having been a clear leader since the beginning.

The two-man crew included Jason Saunders and Thomas Zajac, who came fourth and third in the Nacra 17 class in the 2016 Rio Olympics respectively.

The second and third spots went to the French, with Culture Foil 36 points behind the leaders and ZEPHIR by Idrewa a further 13 points back in third.

G New
3 July 2017 8:29 GMT

