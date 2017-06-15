SAP Extreme Sailing victory in Madeira

Alinghi fought back to take second from Oman Air, but was not able to do enough to catch SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

The Swiss syndicate finishes second and Oman Air makes up the podium in third.

It was a double victory for the Danes, who also take home the Zhik Speed Machine Trophy for the fastest team on the water, with insights from SAP, for hitting 24.5 knots in the Bay of Funchal.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira final standings - 21 races

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 228 points.

2nd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 225 points.

3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 220 points.

4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 199 points.

5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, 195 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 169 points.

7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, 150 points.

3 July 2017 8:25 GMT