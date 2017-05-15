Red Bull Sailing Team in dramatic capsize

For Adam Minoprio and the crew on board SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Alinghi’s one win was not enough to dislodge them from the top spot.

Land Rover BAR Academy finished the race in fifth, meaning it remains in sixth overall.

Red Bull Sailing Team was unable to start the only race of the day because of damage sustained to its boat in a capsize before racing began. The crew were all unharmed.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira standings after Day 3, 15 races

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 159 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 152 points.

3rd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 150 points.

4th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, 134 points.

5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 131 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 114 points.

7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, 105 points.

Flying Phantom Series Madeira Islands standings after 13 races

1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 251 points

2nd Culture Foil (FRA) 223 points

3rd ZEPHIR by Idrewa (FRA) 220 points

4th Cup Legend (FRA) 211 points

5th Lupe Tortilla (USA) 191 points

6th UON (POR) 186 points

7th Oman Sail (OMA) 182 points

8th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA) 178 points

9th EVO Visian ICL (DEU) 159 points

10th Back to Basics (FRA) 157 points

11th Masterlan (CZE) 153 points

12th Red Bill II (FRA) 124 points

2 July 2017 9:05 GMT