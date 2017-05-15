Red Bull Sailing Team in dramatic capsize

Alinghi won the only race on day three of the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series in Madeira.
For Adam Minoprio and the crew on board SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Alinghi’s one win was not enough to dislodge them from the top spot.
Land Rover BAR Academy finished the race in fifth, meaning it remains in sixth overall.
Red Bull Sailing Team was unable to start the only race of the day because of damage sustained to its boat in a capsize before racing began. The crew were all unharmed.
Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira standings after Day 3, 15 races
1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 159 points.
2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 152 points.
3rd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 150 points.
4th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, 134 points.
5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 131 points.
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 114 points.
7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, 105 points.
Flying Phantom Series Madeira Islands standings after 13 races
1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 251 points
2nd Culture Foil (FRA) 223 points
3rd ZEPHIR by Idrewa (FRA) 220 points
4th Cup Legend (FRA) 211 points
5th Lupe Tortilla (USA) 191 points
6th UON (POR) 186 points
7th Oman Sail (OMA) 182 points
8th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA) 178 points
9th EVO Visian ICL (DEU) 159 points
10th Back to Basics (FRA) 157 points
11th Masterlan (CZE) 153 points
12th Red Bill II (FRA) 124 points
