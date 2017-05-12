Battle heats up in Madeira Islands

SAP Extreme Sailing further extended their lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series.

Just behind them in the overall standings but sailing equally impressively was Phil Robertson’s Oman Air, which really hit its stride in perfect foiling conditions off Funchal, finishing first or second in each of the last six races.

With Adam Minoprio doing the driving, SAP Extreme Sailing Team had to produce dynamite of their own to stay in front, with the Danish-flagged GC32 streaking away with six podiums altogether, including three race wins.

After a slow start Robertson and the boys on Oman Air had one of those dream days when everything they tried came off just as they wanted.

The Omani syndicate matched SAP Extreme Sailing Team’s tally of wins and podiums but, with a big points gap going into the day, they still have work to do to catch the leaders.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands - after Day 2, 14 races



1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 148 points.

2nd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 142 points.

3rd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 138 points.

4th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, 125 points.

5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 125 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 106 points.

7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, 98 points.

The Flying Phantom Series once again opened proceedings, ahead of the GC32 Stadium Racing, with four races in a steady breeze.

Austrian-flagged Red Bull remain on the top spot with a healthy lead, while ZEPHIR by Idrewa climb one place to second. Culture Foil leapfrog Cup Legend to take third.

Flying Phantom Series Madeira Islands - after 7 races

Position/Team/Points

1st Red Bull (AUT) 214 points

2nd ZEPHIR by Idrewa (FRA) 189 points

3rd Culture Foil (FRA) 186 points

4th Cup Legend (FRA) 175 points

5th UON (POR) 167 points

6th Lupe Tortilla (USA) 161 points

7th Oman Sail (OMA) 153 points

8th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA) 141 points

9th Masterlan (CZE) 136 points

10th EVO Visian ICL (DEU) 135 points

11th Back to Basics (FRA) 133 points

12th Red Bill II (FRA) 107 points

1 July 2017 9:01 GMT