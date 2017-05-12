Multihull
 

GC32 Villasimius Cup - Realteam chase Argo

Realteam rose to second overall behind the hard-to-catch Team Argo on day three of the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Sardinia.

Click image for a larger image

Jérôme Clerc on Realteam won the first race of the day, race 5, after ignoring foiling in the light breeze and sailing lower to save distance. they went from fifth to second by the bottom gate.

The Swiss went on to win the race comfortably while Mamma Aiuto! – last to catch the new breeze - was dumped from first to last.

In the second race four boats started early and were BFD (Black Flag Disqualified).

Team Argo, who had finished second in the first race, won this one on the water and had the best day by far. The only others to score a finishing position were Team Engie and Mamma Aiuto!.

Argo now leads by ten points from Realteam who are tied on points with Mamma Aiuto.

The predicted increase in breeze Saturday will offer an opportunity to send the boats tearing down the track in the Anonimo Speed Trials.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
1 July 2017 7:28 GMT

Related articles

Battle heats up in Madeira Islands 1 July 2017 9:01
GC32 Villasimius Cup - Realteam chase Argo 1 July 2017 7:28
SAP Extreme Sailing lead in Maderia 30 June 2017 6:55
GC32 Villasimius Cup - Team Argo take early lead 29 June 2017 18:07
Land Rover BAR are Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champions 22 June 2017 8:26
Land Rover BAR Academy dominate Day 1 21 June 2017 8:13
Red Bull Youth AC teams decided 17 June 2017 15:14
Red Bull Youth America’s Cup - Artemis Youth lead 15 June 2017 21:29
Land Rover BAR Academy into AC Youth finals 14 June 2017 9:57
Land Rover BAR Academy top leaderboard 13 June 2017 6:42
Swiss own the podium at GC32 Riva Cup 15 May 2017 8:07
GC32 Racing Tour off to an exceptional start 12 May 2017 19:33


Latest






















UK Hosted