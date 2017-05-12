GC32 Villasimius Cup - Realteam chase Argo

Click image for a larger image

Jérôme Clerc on Realteam won the first race of the day, race 5, after ignoring foiling in the light breeze and sailing lower to save distance. they went from fifth to second by the bottom gate.

The Swiss went on to win the race comfortably while Mamma Aiuto! – last to catch the new breeze - was dumped from first to last.

In the second race four boats started early and were BFD (Black Flag Disqualified).

Team Argo, who had finished second in the first race, won this one on the water and had the best day by far. The only others to score a finishing position were Team Engie and Mamma Aiuto!.

Argo now leads by ten points from Realteam who are tied on points with Mamma Aiuto.

The predicted increase in breeze Saturday will offer an opportunity to send the boats tearing down the track in the Anonimo Speed Trials.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here





G New

1 July 2017 7:28 GMT