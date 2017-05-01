SAP Extreme Sailing lead in Maderia

Following six races in shifty conditions, it was the Danish team that was able to narrowly secure the victory, but with NZ Extreme Sailing Team hot on its heels.

The Kiwi syndicate had sat at the top of the leader board for most of the day, before being pipped to the post in the final race. SAP Extreme Sailing Team head into day two with a narrow two-point buffer.

It was the Kiwi team’s consistency that secured its second-place finish, with co-skipper and helm Chris Steele steering his team to five podium finishes, including one win, out of six races.

Alinghi, who won the Act in the Portuguese venue last season, finish the day in third, a further eight points behind NZ Extreme Sailing Team.

Land Rover BAR Academy, who opened with a second and a third, followed up with three fifths and a seventh to finish in sixth overall.

Click image for a larger image

The day also marked the start of the 2017 Flying Phantom Series.

The 12-strong fleet of international crews took to the water ahead of the GC32 Stadium Racing to kick off the festival of foiling in Madeira.

Austrian-flagged Red Bull lead after seven races. French-flagged Cup Legend, who had previously won the warm-up event in La Baule, follow three points behind in second, with fellow French team, ZEPHIR by Idrewa, in third.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 3, day 1, 6 races

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, 64 points.

2nd NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, 62 points.

3rd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 54 points.

4th Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 54 points.

5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 52 points.

6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 51 points.

7th Team Extreme (POR) Mariana Lobato, 41 points.

Flying Phantom Series after 7 races

1st Red Bull 135 pts

2nd Cup Legend 132 pts

3rd ZEPHIR by Idrewa 118 pts

4th Culture Foil 114 pts

5th Solidaires en Peloton 109 pts

6th UON 107 pts

7th Oman Sail 98 pts

8th Lupe Tortilla 95 pts

9th EVO Visian ICL 87 pts

10th Masterlan 83 pts

11th Back to Basics 75 pts

12th Red Bill II 64 pts



