GC32 Villasimius Cup - Team Argo take early lead

Jason Carroll expertly steered his Argonauts (USA) to an early lead at the GC32 Villasimius Cup in Southern Sardinia on Thursday.

The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water, and Team Argo from the USA won the second race and always finished in the top three.

Iker Martinez was looking to make amends for a disappointing showing at the GC32 Riva Cup at Lake Garda a month ago.

The Spanish double Olympic medallist was fast out of the blocks and steered Movistar-Ventana Group to an early lead and won race one.

The rest of the day was a good one for the Spanish crew and Martinez said the difference was having his tactician back on board, Guatemalan Olympic representative Juan Ignacio Maegli.

The two other race winners today were Jérôme Clerc’s Realteam, winner of the previous event in Riva, and Mamma Aiuto! skippered by Naofumi Kamei, another Owner Driver who was outperforming the pros today.

Team Engie sailed a consistent day in the middle of the pack, but it was a struggle for Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco and Armin Strom.

Flavio Marazzi’s crew were the only team to opt for the smaller jib in anticipation of the strong wind arriving, but it never kicked in as much as the forecast had suggested and the Swiss crew struggled to make an impact today.

Friday’s forecast looks very fluky with the wind looking like it could come from any direction. From 4pm onwards a stronger northerly breeze is expected to arrive, but it’s certainly going to be a different challenge from Thursday’s steadier south-westerly wind.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - The Teams
Team Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll
ARMIN STROM Sailing Team (SUI) - Flavio Marazzi
Team ENGIE (FRA) - Sebastien Rogues
Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco (MON) - Pierre Casiraghi
Mamma Aiuto! (JPN) - Naofumi Kamei
Movistar - Ventana Group (ESP) - Iker Martinez
Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc

29 June 2017 18:07 GMT

