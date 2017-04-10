GC32 Villasimius Cup - Team Argo take early lead

Click image for a larger image

The second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got underway with four races in breeze ranging from 10 to 20 knots on flat water, and Team Argo from the USA won the second race and always finished in the top three.

Iker Martinez was looking to make amends for a disappointing showing at the GC32 Riva Cup at Lake Garda a month ago.

The Spanish double Olympic medallist was fast out of the blocks and steered Movistar-Ventana Group to an early lead and won race one.

The rest of the day was a good one for the Spanish crew and Martinez said the difference was having his tactician back on board, Guatemalan Olympic representative Juan Ignacio Maegli.

The two other race winners today were Jérôme Clerc’s Realteam, winner of the previous event in Riva, and Mamma Aiuto! skippered by Naofumi Kamei, another Owner Driver who was outperforming the pros today.

Team Engie sailed a consistent day in the middle of the pack, but it was a struggle for Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco and Armin Strom.

Flavio Marazzi’s crew were the only team to opt for the smaller jib in anticipation of the strong wind arriving, but it never kicked in as much as the forecast had suggested and the Swiss crew struggled to make an impact today.



Friday’s forecast looks very fluky with the wind looking like it could come from any direction. From 4pm onwards a stronger northerly breeze is expected to arrive, but it’s certainly going to be a different challenge from Thursday’s steadier south-westerly wind.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - The Teams

Team Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll

ARMIN STROM Sailing Team (SUI) - Flavio Marazzi

Team ENGIE (FRA) - Sebastien Rogues

Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco (MON) - Pierre Casiraghi

Mamma Aiuto! (JPN) - Naofumi Kamei

Movistar - Ventana Group (ESP) - Iker Martinez

Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc

