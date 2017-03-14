Land Rover BAR Academy dominate Day 1

Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR Academy sit on top of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals leaderboard heading into day two after two second places and a first in the three day one races.

Having sealed consecutive second-place finishes in the first two races, Rob Bunce’s British team built on that momentum to enjoy a win in the day’s last race, narrowly ahead of NZL Sailing Team and Artemis Youth Racing.

For the home of the 35th America’s Cup, the day started in fairytale fashion for local heroes TeamBDA.

Their incredible story in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup continued in fine style when they won the first race of the finals against their seven competitors.

Having given the packed Grandstand and all the TeamBDA fans in the America’s Cup Village a huge reason to cheer in race one, races two and three proved tougher for the young team and they end day one in sixth place overall.

Day One Standings after 3 races

1. Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) (28pts)

2. Team Tilt (SUI) (21pts)

3. Team France Jeune (21pts)

4. Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) (20pts)

5. NZL Sailing Team (18pts)

6. TeamBDA (BER) (18pts)

7. SVB Team Germany (15pts)

8. Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR (15pts)

