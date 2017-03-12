Multihull
 

Red Bull Youth AC teams decided

Following the completion of Pool A racing, the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup teams are now known.

Building on their impressive displays on day one of Pool A qualifying, Gustav Petterson’s Artemis Youth Racing solidified their position as Pool A leaders with a third overall victory in the qualifying stages to kick off the day in perfect fashion.

The final field is Artemis Youth Racing, SVB Team Germany, Switzerland’s Team Tilt, Team France Jeune, Land Rover BAR Academy, Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR, NZL Sailing Team and Bermuda’s hometown heroes, TeamBDA.

Meanwhile, Youth Vikings Denmark and Kaijin Team Japan joined Next Generation USA and Austria’s Candidate Sailing Team, from Pool B, in suffering elimination.

