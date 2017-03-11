Red Bull Youth America’s Cup - Artemis Youth lead

Click image for a larger image

Pool B teams NZL Sailing Team, Land Rover BAR Academy, Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR and local favourites Team BDA have already booked their places in The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals.

Thursday it was the turn of the six teams who make up Pool A to try and join them, with four spots up for grabs after the two days of Qualifying action in Bermuda.

In race one it was Robin Follin’s Team France Jeune who stole the early advantage, claiming a comfortable victory in the opening race of the day.

In race two, in what proved a much closer duel, Artemis Youth Racing built on their promising first race display to claim victory, narrowly ahead of SVB Team Germany, with Max Kohlhoff’s team having to settle for another second-place finish.

In the third and final race of the day, Artemis Youth Racing continued their impressive form, clinching a second-successive first place finish, capping off a very successful day’s work for the Swedish team.

At the end of day one in Pool A Qualifiers, Artemis Youth Racing lead the way with 28 points.

They are followed by Team France Jeune (26pts), SVB Team Germany (24pts), Team Tilt (SUI) (21pts), Youth Vikings Denmark (19pts) and Kaijin Team Japan (17pts).

The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Qualifiers Pool A will return for three more races Friday.

The top four teams from Pool A and Pool B will then progress through to the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals, which take place from 20 to 21 June.

Pool A Qualifiers Leaderboard after Day 1

1st Artemis Youth Racing (28pts)

2nd Team France Jeune (26pts)

3rd SVB Team Germany (24pts)

4th Team Tilt (SUI) (21pts)

5th Youth Vikings Denmark (19pts)

6th Kaijin Team Japan (17pts)

