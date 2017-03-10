Multihull
 

Land Rover BAR Academy into AC Youth finals

Day 2 the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup on Bermuda’s Great Sound and Land Rover BAR Academy go through tied for the lead with NZL Sailing and Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR.

On the water, in action on day two of the Qualifiers the teams, all aged between 18 - 24 years, were racing on the final day of the Pool B 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Qualifiers, the Finals of which take place on the Great Sound on 20 / 21 June.

NZL Sailing Team made the perfect start on day two, taking victory in the first race, narrowly ahead of local heroes TeamBDA.

Behind them Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR finished third, ahead of Austria’s Candidate Sailing Team, with Land Rover BAR Academy in fifth and Next Generation USA in sixth.

The second race of the day proved the closest-fought race yet involving all six teams, Jordi Xammar’s Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR crossed the finish line first, narrowly ahead of Land Rover BAR Academy.

In the final race of the Pool B Qualifiers it was NZL Sailing team who took the honours in first, followed by Land Rover BAR Academy in second.

Behind them, Spanish Impulse by IBEROSTAR stole third place on the line from Team BDA, making the whole of Bermuda smile with fourth place, sealing their spot in the Finals.

Next Generation USA had to settle for fifth while bringing up the rear were Candidate Sailing Team whose 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup adventure ended with sixth place.

Now everyone on this beautiful island will be in the America’s Cup Village for the finals on 20 and 21 June!

Land Rover BAR Academy - Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Squad:
Skipper, Rob Bunce
Helm, Chris Taylor
Strategist, Annabel Vose
Main Trimmer, Elliot Hanson
Jib Trimmer, Sam Batten
Bow, Neil Hunter
Substitute, Adam Kay

Pool B 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
1st NZL Sailing Team 51 pts
2nd Land Rover BAR Academy 51 pts
3rd Spanish Impulse Team 51 pts
4th Team BDA 45 pts
5th Next Generation USA 36 pts
6th Candidate Sailing Team 36 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
14 June 2017 9:57 GMT

