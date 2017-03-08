Land Rover BAR Academy top leaderboard

Click image for a larger image

Day 1 proved an impressive start to the competition for Land Rover BAR Academy, who won the opening race in emphatic style.

Narrowly edging Austria’s Candidate Sailing Team away from the start line, the British team, skippered by Rob Bunce, led from start to finish.

Sailing clear of all of their rivals from the first upwind mark and maintaining a healthy lead throughout the race to claim an impressive maiden victory.

In race two, NZL Sailing Team put their disappointing performance in race one firmly behind them and took a comfortable victory in the second race of the day and with it, 10 points.

While Spanish Impulse by Iberostar took second, Dimitri Stevens’ Team BDA and Rob Bunce’s Land Rover BAR Academy enjoyed a close-fought battle throughout, vying for third and fourth place.

The final race was dominated initially by a fight at the head of the pack between Land Rover BAR Academy and Team BDA.

The Bermudians were then joined by NZL Sailing Team as the British team moved off into the distance but Team BDA did not lose their focus, sailing brilliantly against the experienced British and New Zealand teams and finally finishing second.

At the end of day one it is the British team Land Rover BAR Academy in first place in the first set of qualifiers, followed by Spanish Impulse by Iberostar.

Then Team BDA, much to the delight of the vocal home crowd, with NZL Sailing Team fourth, Next Generation USA fifth and Candidate Sailing Team sixth.

Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Qualifiers - Pool B

1. Land Rover BAR Academy 27pts

2. Spanish Impulse by Iberostar 25pts

3. Team BDA 24pts

4. NZL Sailing Team 24pts

5. Next Generation USA 19pts

6. Candidate Sailing Team 16pts

