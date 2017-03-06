Swiss own the podium at GC32 Riva Cup

Flavio Marazzi’s ARMIN STROM Sailing Team managed third place, making the podium of this first event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour a 100% Swiss affair.

Proceedings got underway Sunday with a last round of the GC32 Racing Tour’s new ANONIMO Speed Challenge.

Sunday, it was the turn of Jason Carroll’s Team Argo to record the high score of 27.65 knots. However this was not enough to better the speed of Flavio Marazzi’s team which managed 31.02 knots on Friday.

Jason Carroll’s Team Argo ended the event fifth overall, enough for the US team to claim the first round of the GC32 Racing Tour’s Owner-Driver Championship.

Of the youth teams heading for Bermuda next month Team Tilt is clear favourite, the plight of the Bermudan crew on Team BDA not helped by their capsize yesterday.

Similarly, Team France Jeune by their capsize in today’s first race – all the crew were safe and their boat was quickly righted, but they were unable to complete any further races.

Final results - GC32 Riva Cup:

1 Realteam 2 8 2 2 1 4 2 2 3 3 1 30pts

2 Team Tilt 6 6 9 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 34pts

3 ARMIN STROM Sailing Team 7 5 1 5 5 5 3 4 2 2 6 45pts

4 Team ENGIE 3 3 7 1 5* 2 9 3 6 5 10 54pts

5 Team Argo 5 1 3 6 6 8 7 5 8 4 7 60pts

6 I’M Racing Movistar 1 2 6 10 8 10 8 8 5 7 5 70pts

7 Mamma Aiuto! 4 7 4 7 9 7 5 10 9 8 3 73pts

8 Team France Jeune 9 4 5 3 7 3 4 6 12 12 12 77pts

9 Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco 10 9 12 9 4 6 6 9 4 6 4 79pts

10 Team BDA 8 10 8 8 11 9 10 7 7 10 8 96pts

11 Código Rojo Racing 11 11 11 11 10 11 11 11 10 9 9 115pts

Racing resumes at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, in southern Sardinia over 28 June to 1 July.

