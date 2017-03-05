GC32 Racing Tour off to an exceptional start

ARMIN STROM - Click image for a larger image

Spanish double Olympic medallist Iker Martinez once again proved that 49er sailors can make the best foiling catamaran sailors, winning today’s opening race - his first ever race in a GC32.

Following with a 2-6, Martinez’s I’M Racing Movistar was leading going into the last race, only for a broken block and some bad luck to finish the day with a 10th, them to fifth overall.

It was another first for Team ENGIE Friday, ending the day tied with Realteam, but leading overall by winning today’s fourth and final race.

Compared to last season’s performance, Realteam is also performing well, also the first time they have topped the GC32 Racing Tour leaderboard. They didn’t win a race today but put in three seconds.

Realteam came close to winning the third race only to pick up a penalty at the final mark rounding when on the water jury felt they had fouled ARMIN STROM Sailing Team.

As they completed their penalty turn, their compatriots passed them to take the win.

Leading the field going into the final race was Team Argo of American Jason Carroll. However a sixth in this dropped them to third overall, albeit just one point off the lead.

Team ARGO won today’s second race which Kotoun put down to a good start and a good layline call into the leeward gate by British tactician Alister Richardson.

Carroll’s team is the current leader of the Owner-Driver ranking at the GC32 Riva Cup.

ARMIN STROM Sailing Team also came out on top of the first ever ANONIMO Speed Challenge, where the boats completed two reaches and a gybe at the reach mark over a course today of 1.06nm.

Their average speed was 31.02 knots. All the teams have the chance to better this over the next two days - the team ending the GC32 Riva Cup with the fastest speed winning an ANONIMO Nautilo watch.

12 May 2017 19:33 GMT