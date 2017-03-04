Extreme Sailing Series - Alinghi and Land Rover BAR top table

Click image for a larger image

Alinghi co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis led his men to an impressive 11 podium finishes in 17 races, notching up four victories along the way to retain their winning record in Qingdao.

Meanwhile the young guns of Land Rover BAR Academy completed their ascendancy from promising talent to serious threat, taking the runners-up spot despite having to sit the last two races out due to boat damage.

The impressive result is the British outfit's best since they joined the Extreme Sailing Series at the start of 2016, and gives them a timely boost as they turn their attention to the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda next month.

The Act 2 podium was completed by Oman Air who pulled off a sensational comeback with three final day race wins, including the vital final double-pointer to jump from sixth overall to third.

The results see Alinghi move to the top of the Series leaderboard after two Acts, with Act 1 winners SAP Extreme Sailing Team slipping to second ahead of Oman Air in third.

Extreme Sailing Series -2017 overall standings after 2 events

1st Alinghi 11 12 23 pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 12 9 21 pts

3rd Oman Air 10 10 20 pts

4th Land Rover BAR Academy 7 11 18 pts

5th Red Bull Sailing Team 9 8 17 pts

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team 8 7 15 pts

2 May 2017 8:13 GMT