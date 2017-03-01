Extreme Sailing Series - Land Rover BAR Academy stole the show

Extreme Sailing Series™ young guns Land Rover BAR Academy stole the show on the penultimate day of Act 2 in Qingdao, China, jumping from last place to second with a masterclass of consistency.

Skipper Rob Bunce's team of talented under 24s enjoyed their most successful outing since joining the global Stadium Racing tour at the start of 2016, only missing the podium once in seven races on Fushan Bay.

The British team, the youth wing of Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup challenger, went into the action at the bottom of the Act leaderboard following three disappointing results on the opening day.

Click image for a larger image

But they turned their fortunes round in style, excelling in the punishing conditions that built from almost non-existent puffs to 20 knots of full-on breeze, notching up two race wins, three seconds and a third in the process.

Fellow youngsters NZ Extreme Sailing Team, the newest crew to join the Series, also impressed with one victory, two runners-up finishes and a third moving them onto the podium behind Land Rover BAR Academy and overall Act leaders Alinghi.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 2, Qingdao "Mazarin" Cup

1st Alinghi 184 pts

2nd Land Rover BAR Academy 173 pts

3rd Oman Air 168 pts

4th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 168 pts

5th Red Bull Sailing Team 166 pts

6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team 164 pts

7th Team Extreme 121 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

1 May 2017 9:13 GMT