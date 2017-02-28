Foils are everywhere - Video here

As opposed to its ‘big’ brother Flying Phantom Elite, the Flying Phantom Essentiel doesn’t aim at high level competition like the FP Series.

It is a versatile catamaran, made for leisure sailing as well as local beach cat regattas. The Essentiel flies in a wind range from 5 to 25 knots and can reach 20-25 knots of speed in 10 knots of wind.

Click image for a larger image

For more information, please download the FP Essentiel brochure

10 April 2017