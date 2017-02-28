Foils are everywhere - Video here

Foils are everywhere: windsurfs, kitesurfs, catamarans, and even Optimists ! And here on the Flying Phantom Essentiel.
As opposed to its ‘big’ brother Flying Phantom Elite, the Flying Phantom Essentiel doesn’t aim at high level competition like the FP Series.
It is a versatile catamaran, made for leisure sailing as well as local beach cat regattas. The Essentiel flies in a wind range from 5 to 25 knots and can reach 20-25 knots of speed in 10 knots of wind.
Click image for a larger image
For more information, please download the FP Essentiel brochure
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
G New
10 April 2017 11:21 GMT