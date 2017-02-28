Multihull
 

Foils are everywhere - Video here

Foils are everywhere: windsurfs, kitesurfs, catamarans, and even Optimists ! And here on the Flying Phantom Essentiel.

As opposed to its ‘big’ brother Flying Phantom Elite, the Flying Phantom Essentiel doesn’t aim at high level competition like the FP Series.

It is a versatile catamaran, made for leisure sailing as well as local beach cat regattas. The Essentiel flies in a wind range from 5 to 25 knots and can reach 20-25 knots of speed in 10 knots of wind.

Click image for a larger image

For more information, please download the FP Essentiel brochure

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
10 April 2017 11:21 GMT

Related articles

Foils are everywhere - Video here 10 April 2017 11:21
Maxi Edmond De Rothschild is unveiled 31 March 2017 12:36
Team REV win M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3 14 March 2017 6:03
Extreme Sailing Series - SAP take first victory 12 March 2017 9:54
Extreme Sailing - SAP take 1 point lead into final day 11 March 2017 10:28
Oman Air take lead at Extreme Sailing Series 10 March 2017 9:23
Extreme Sailing - SAP are Star performer on day 1 8 March 2017 17:37
Convincing win for Oman Air 6 March 2017 7:10
GC32 Championship - Oman Air increase lead 5 March 2017 10:01
GC32 Championship Muscat - ENGIE are only winners 4 March 2017 7:30
GC32 Championship Muscat - Black Flag day 1 March 2017 18:06
GC32 Championship Muscat - Oman Air lead after Day 1 28 February 2017 18:05


Latest






















UK Hosted