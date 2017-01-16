Team REV win M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3

Click image for a larger image

Ten races were completed throughout the weekend, along with two short Pro Am races Saturday morning.

Sixteen guests had the privilege of jumping aboard M32s to experience catamaran racing at its finest and raise money for Shake-a-leg Miami!

When official racing began, team XS Energy skippered by Drew Wierda came out fast and led the day after five races with 15 points.

Starting the second day off with a race win was Charles Tomeo and his team 102BFAST, showing off their light air boat speed.

Overall it was a regatta that tested the crews ability to make quick changes from the constant direction and velocity changes.

Team REV made an incredible leap from sixth overall to event winners. Skipper Rick DeVos commented.

Malcolm Gefter also had a spectacular Sunday, team Liftoff moved from a tied sixth place up to third.

The final event of the Miami Winter Series will take place April 7-9 at regatta park, where the overall winter champion is to be determined.

Double points will be awarded for the last event with up to ten boats expected on Biscayne Bay!

14 March 2017