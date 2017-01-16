Multihull
 

Team REV win M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3

Team REV skippered by Rick DeVos jumped from 6th to 1st overall the final day of the Miami M32 Winter Series Event #3 to take the event win!

Click image for a larger image

Ten races were completed throughout the weekend, along with two short Pro Am races Saturday morning.

Sixteen guests had the privilege of jumping aboard M32s to experience catamaran racing at its finest and raise money for Shake-a-leg Miami!

When official racing began, team XS Energy skippered by Drew Wierda came out fast and led the day after five races with 15 points.

Starting the second day off with a race win was Charles Tomeo and his team 102BFAST, showing off their light air boat speed.

Overall it was a regatta that tested the crews ability to make quick changes from the constant direction and velocity changes.

Team REV made an incredible leap from sixth overall to event winners. Skipper Rick DeVos commented.

Malcolm Gefter also had a spectacular Sunday, team Liftoff moved from a tied sixth place up to third.

The final event of the Miami Winter Series will take place April 7-9 at regatta park, where the overall winter champion is to be determined.

Double points will be awarded for the last event with up to ten boats expected on Biscayne Bay!

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
14 March 2017 6:03 GMT

Related articles

Team REV win M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3 14 March 2017 6:03
Extreme Sailing Series - SAP take first victory 12 March 2017 9:54
Extreme Sailing - SAP take 1 point lead into final day 11 March 2017 10:28
Oman Air take lead at Extreme Sailing Series 10 March 2017 9:23
Extreme Sailing - SAP are Star performer on day 1 8 March 2017 17:37
Convincing win for Oman Air 6 March 2017 7:10
GC32 Championship - Oman Air increase lead 5 March 2017 10:01
GC32 Championship Muscat - ENGIE are only winners 4 March 2017 7:30
GC32 Championship Muscat - Black Flag day 1 March 2017 18:06
GC32 Championship Muscat - Oman Air lead after Day 1 28 February 2017 18:05
M32 Miami Winter Series to XS Energy 14 February 2017 17:21
M32 Monaco Winter Series to Team Neverland 16 January 2017 17:55


Latest






















UK Hosted