Extreme Sailing Series - SAP take first victory

SAP Extreme Sailing Team, helmed by Kiwi Adam Minoprio, clinched Act 1 victory to become the first winners of 2017

After 26 races over four days three teams - SAP, Oman Air and Alinghi - went into the final race, worth double points, capable of taking the overall win.

After a fast and furious race SAP clinched Act 1 victory with a second-place finish, crossing the line behind young wildcard crew Team Tilt.

The final race also saw Alinghi snatch second place overall from Oman Air right on the finish line.

Alinghi needed to beat Oman Air with a boat in between them to leapfrog them on the scoreboard and they did just that, as Tawera Racing overtook Phil Robertson’s home team at the last minute.

Austrian crew Red Bull Sailing Team had to settle for fourth place ahead of Team Tilt and Team ENGIE in fifth and sixth respectively.

Land Rover BAR Academy finished eighth.

Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 overall standings

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 12 points.
2nd Alinghi (SUI) 11 points.
3rd Oman Air (OMA) 10 points.
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 9 points.
5th Tawera Racing (NZL) 8 points.
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 7 points.

G New
12 March 2017 9:54 GMT

