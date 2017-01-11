Oman Air take lead at Extreme Sailing Series

Click image for a larger image

Phil Robertson’s claimed one win and two runner-up spots over the five races held off Muscat’s Almouj Golf.

Danish-flagged crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team looked set to retain their position at the head of the overall standings thanks to two race wins and a second.

But in the final race of the day they got caught in a patch of light wind and had to settle for eighth place, relegating them to third overall, tied on points with Austria’s Red Bull Sailing Team.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat standings after Day 2, 12 races

1st Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 117 points.

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 116 points.

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Adam Minoprio, 116 points.

4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 114 points.

5th Team Tilt (SUI) Sebastien Schneiter, 93 points.

6th Team ENGIE (FRA) Sébastien Rogues, 93 points.

7th Tawera Racing (NZL) Chris Steele, 90 points.

8th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 66 points.

9th NZL Sailing Team (NZL) Logan Dunning Beck, 60 points.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

10 March 2017 9:23 GMT