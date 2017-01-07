Extreme Sailing - SAP are Star performer on day 1

Click image for a larger image

The Red Bull Racing Team also started with a bang, the Austrian outfit posting four straight podium finishes including a race win to put down their marker as serious contenders, ending the day just a point off the leaders.

In third are Oman Air (Phil Robertson) who recovered after a fifth and seventh place in the opening two races, with a race win and three further podium finishes to finish in third overall, just four points off the top.

The strong early wind and a lively sea state provided ideal conditions for the super-fast foiling GC32 catamarans.

An incident with Team ENGIE and SAP Extreme Sailing Team on the start line of race seven saw Land Rover BAR Academy’s bowsprit damaged, threatening the stability of their mast.

They have been awarded redress for the race.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat standings after Day 1, 7 races (8.3.17)

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Adam Minoprio, 69 points.

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, 68 points.

3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, 65 points.

4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, 64 points.

5th Team ENGIE (FRA) Sébastien Rogues, 57 points.

6th Tawera Racing (NZL) Chris Steele, 54 points.

7th Team Tilt (SUI) Sebastien Schneiter,54 points.

8th NZL Sailing Team (NZL) Logan Dunning Beck, 39 points.

9th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, 35 points.

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 March 2017 17:37 GMT