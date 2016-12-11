Multihull
 

Convincing win for Oman Air

Oman Air scored a convincing win at the GC32 Championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat.

The Omani team began the final day with a seven point advantage over second placed SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

They then banged in a 2-1 in Sunday’s two races before the wind disappeared, to finish with a 14 point lead.

Meanwhile Alinghi also managed a 1-2, giving them a one point advantage over SAP Extreme Sailing Team, who slipped to third overall.

Land Rover BAR Academy finished seventh overall.

The GC32 Championship was the first regatta for Oman Air with reigning Match Racing World Champion, Kiwi Phil Robertson helming.

Oman Air crew comprised of Peter Greenhalgh and Oman’s Nasser Al Mashari, plus antipodeans Ed Smyth and James Wierzbowski.

A work schedule overlap compelled Ernesto Bertarelli to head back to Europe last night but not before he had all but sewn up the GC32 Championship Owner Driver trophy.

Plans are already afoot to hold the next GC32 Championship in 2018.

Racing for the GC32s continues next Wednesday with Act 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series here in Oman while the GC32 Racing Tour fires up on 11-14 May at Riva del Garda, Italy.

2017 GC32 Championship

1st Oman Air 47 pts
2nd Alinghi 61 pts
3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 62 pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team 78 pts
5th Team TILT 90 pts
6th Team ENGIE 92 pts
7th Land Rover BAR Academy 98 pts
8th Tawera Racing 108 pts
9th Argo 120 pts
10th SVB Team Germany 148 pts
11th Youth Vikings Denmark 155 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
6 March 2017 7:10 GMT

