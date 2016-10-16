GC32 Championship - Oman Air increase lead

Danish team SAP Extreme Sailing Team, helmed by another kiwi, Adam Minoprio, won the opening race and sit in second overall.

In third overall is Ernesto Bertarelli’s two time America’s Cup winners, Alinghi. The Swiss crew came very close to winning a race today and continue showing supreme consistency

Roman Hagara’s Red Bull Sailing Team was second highest scoring team after Oman Air. They also won the third race and are fourth overall.

As to the Kiwi dominance at the GC32 Championship, Hagara observed: “We’ll have to take them skiing in Austria – then we’ll see!”

The British America's Cup backed team, Land Rover BAR Academy, are in seventh place.

Sunday is the final day of this inaugural GC32 Championship.

GC32 Championship - Saturday's results and overall points:



1st Oman Air 6 1 2 1 44pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 1 3 3 7 51pts

3rd Alinghi 7 4 5 2 58pts

4th Red Bull Sailing Team 4 2 1 6 68pts

5th Team ENGIE 2 5 6 10 73pts

6th Team TILT 9 6 9 3 73pts

7th Land Rover BAR Academy 10 9 4 4 87pts

8th Tawera Racing 3 10 11 5 97pts

9th Argo 5 8 7 8 103pts

10th SVB Team Germany 11 7 10 9 134pts

11th Youth Vikings Denmark 8 11 8 11 139pts



