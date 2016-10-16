Multihull
 

GC32 Championship - Oman Air increase lead

Oman Air, with Kiwi skipper Phil Robertson, won two of Saturday’s four races but this has increased their lead only by three points, to seven.

Danish team SAP Extreme Sailing Team, helmed by another kiwi, Adam Minoprio, won the opening race and sit in second overall.

In third overall is Ernesto Bertarelli’s two time America’s Cup winners, Alinghi. The Swiss crew came very close to winning a race today and continue showing supreme consistency

Roman Hagara’s Red Bull Sailing Team was second highest scoring team after Oman Air. They also won the third race and are fourth overall.

As to the Kiwi dominance at the GC32 Championship, Hagara observed: “We’ll have to take them skiing in Austria – then we’ll see!”

The British America's Cup backed team, Land Rover BAR Academy, are in seventh place.

Sunday is the final day of this inaugural GC32 Championship.

GC32 Championship - Saturday's results and overall points:

1st Oman Air 6 1 2 1 44pts
2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 1 3 3 7 51pts
3rd Alinghi 7 4 5 2 58pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team 4 2 1 6 68pts
5th Team ENGIE 2 5 6 10 73pts
6th Team TILT 9 6 9 3 73pts
7th Land Rover BAR Academy 10 9 4 4 87pts
8th Tawera Racing 3 10 11 5 97pts
9th Argo 5 8 7 8 103pts
10th SVB Team Germany 11 7 10 9 134pts
11th Youth Vikings Denmark 8 11 8 11 139pts

G New
5 March 2017 10:01 GMT

