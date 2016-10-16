Multihull
 

GC32 Championship Muscat - ENGIE are only winners

France’s Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully on day 3 of the GC32 Championship in Oman off Muscat’s Al Mouj.

After a disappointing seventh place, Oman Air still leads overall, but is now just three points clear of Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner’s SAP Extreme Sailing Team in second.

Given the proliferation of general recalls and black flags during the previous race day, the first start was surprisingly not a general recall.

Three boats over early: Team Tilt, Argo and Red Bull Sailing Team, who all had to drop back behind the last of the boats that had started legally.

Most found it hard to recover from this although Team Tilt, skippered by Sébastien Schneiter, came out best, managing a fifth.

Click image for a larger image

Several attempts were made to complete a second race.

One got most of the way round the course despite the wind dropping to 5 knots, before the 35 minute maximum race time limit was exceeded and it was abandoned.

Conditions are looking similar Saturday, the penultimate day of the GC32 Championship, with the wind peaking at around 14:00 local time.

GC32 Championship Overall results:

1 Oman Air 2 3 7 1 1 3 1 4 5 7 34pts
2 SAP Extreme Sailing Team 7 2 1 5 2 4 12 1 1 2 37pts
3 Alinghi 3 4 3 4 3 2 4 5 6 6 40pts
4 Team TILT 1 6 4 2 5 1 12 3 7 5 46pts
5 Team ENGIE 4 1 5 3 7 5 6 8 10 1 50pts
6 Red Bull Sailing Team 8 8 2 7 6 8 2 2 4 8 55pts
7 Land Rover BAR Academy 5 5 8 8 8 7 3 10 2 4 60pts
8 Tawera Racing 9 7 6 6 9 9 7 9 3 3 68pts
9 Argo 6 9 9 10 4 6 5 6 9 11 75pts
10 SVB Team Germany 10 10 10 9 10 11 9 7 11 10 97pts
11 Youth Vikings Denmark 11 11 11 11 11 10 8 11 8 9 101pts

