Multihull
 

GC32 Championship Muscat - Black Flag day

The black flag claimed the scalps of two favourites in race two - Team Tilt and SAP Extreme Sailing Team, which were penalised with maximum points.

Click image for a larger image

But while the conditions became lighter, this only heightened the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman.

Sébastien Schneiter’s young Swiss crew on Team Tilt won the opening race of the day.

Then in race two Oman Air took a turn at the front, before SAP Extreme Sailing Team came into its own, winning the third and fourth races comfortably.

Despite this Oman Air continues to lead at the end of day two.

Ernesto Bertarelli and the Alinghi crew had another consistent day elevating them to second.

SAP Extreme Sailing Team finished third and Team Tilt managed to take fourth overall, despite their black flags in race 2.

Aside from Team Tilt, Land Rover BAR Academy was another team heading for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup starting to show some of its potential, posting a third in race two and a second in the final race.

Racing will resume on Friday

GC32 Championship Overall results:

1st Oman Air 2 3 7 1 1 3 1 4 5 27pts
2nd Alinghi 3 4 3 4 3 2 4 5 6 34pts
3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 7 2 1 5 2 4 12 1 1 35pts
4th Team TILT 1 6 4 2 5 1 12 3 7 41pts
5th Team ENGIE 4 1 5 3 7 5 6 8 10 49pts
6th Red Bull Sailing Team 8 8 2 7 6 8 2 2 4 47pts
7th Land Rover BAR Academy 5 5 8 8 8 7 3 10 2 56pts
8th Argo 6 9 9 10 4 6 5 6 9 64pts
9th Tawera Racing 9 7 6 6 9 9 7 9 3 65pts
10th SVB Team Germany 10 10 10 9 10 11 9 7 11 87pts
11th Youth Vikings Denmark 11 11 11 11 11 10 8 11 8 92pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
1 March 2017 18:06 GMT

Related articles

GC32 Championship Muscat - Black Flag day 1 March 2017 18:06
GC32 Championship Muscat - Oman Air lead after Day 1 28 February 2017 18:05
M32 Miami Winter Series to XS Energy 14 February 2017 17:21
M32 Monaco Winter Series to Team Neverland 16 January 2017 17:55
Viper Worlds to Felsenthal and Connor 16 January 2017 12:19
Viper Worlds on hold until Sunday 14 January 2017 9:56
Viper Worlds 2017 - Day 3 at Geelong 11 January 2017 19:07
Steve Brewin wins 2017 Australian A Class Nationals 7 January 2017 8:51
Alinghi crowned 2016 Extreme Sailing Series champions 11 December 2016 18:40
Franck Cammas victorious on the Marseille One Design 16 October 2016 21:35
Franck Cammas keeps lead at GC32 Marseille event 16 October 2016 8:07
Thunder in the backgound for M32 Final 10 October 2016 16:04


Latest






















UK Hosted