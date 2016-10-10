GC32 Championship Muscat - Black Flag day

Click image for a larger image

But while the conditions became lighter, this only heightened the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman.

Sébastien Schneiter’s young Swiss crew on Team Tilt won the opening race of the day.

Then in race two Oman Air took a turn at the front, before SAP Extreme Sailing Team came into its own, winning the third and fourth races comfortably.

Despite this Oman Air continues to lead at the end of day two.

Ernesto Bertarelli and the Alinghi crew had another consistent day elevating them to second.

SAP Extreme Sailing Team finished third and Team Tilt managed to take fourth overall, despite their black flags in race 2.

Aside from Team Tilt, Land Rover BAR Academy was another team heading for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup starting to show some of its potential, posting a third in race two and a second in the final race.

Racing will resume on Friday

GC32 Championship Overall results:

1st Oman Air 2 3 7 1 1 3 1 4 5 27pts

2nd Alinghi 3 4 3 4 3 2 4 5 6 34pts

3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 7 2 1 5 2 4 12 1 1 35pts

4th Team TILT 1 6 4 2 5 1 12 3 7 41pts

5th Team ENGIE 4 1 5 3 7 5 6 8 10 49pts

6th Red Bull Sailing Team 8 8 2 7 6 8 2 2 4 47pts

7th Land Rover BAR Academy 5 5 8 8 8 7 3 10 2 56pts

8th Argo 6 9 9 10 4 6 5 6 9 64pts

9th Tawera Racing 9 7 6 6 9 9 7 9 3 65pts

10th SVB Team Germany 10 10 10 9 10 11 9 7 11 87pts

11th Youth Vikings Denmark 11 11 11 11 11 10 8 11 8 92pts





Gerald New - Sailweb

1 March 2017 18:06 GMT