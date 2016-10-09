GC32 Championship Muscat - Oman Air lead after Day 1



dam Minoprio is helming SAP Extreme Sailing Team

Former Match Racing World Championship and round the world sailor Adam Minoprio, helming the Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner co-skippered SAP Extreme Sailing Team in Muscat, claimed race three with the Austrian team.

However the day belonged to Phil Robertson, the new skipper of Oman Air, the long established team run by the GC32 Championship’s hosts, Oman Sail.

Robertson, dubbed the ‘Million Dollar Man’ after he claimed the Match Racing World Championship crown in Sweden last summer, managed to secure today’s final two races comfortably with his highly experienced crew.

The local team ended the day leading on 14 points, just three points ahead of SAP Extreme Sailing Team, in turn tied on points with a highly consistent Alinghi, steered by Ernesto Bertarelli, now leader of the GC32 Championship Owner-Driver ranking.

Minoprio and the crew on SAP Extreme Sailing Team spent the day fighting back from a seventh place in the opening race after part of their gennaker sheet had broken on one of the upwind legs.

Tuesday four teams won races with Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt claiming the opening race and Sébastien Rogues’ Team ENGIE the second.

GC32 Championship Overall results:

1 Oman Air 2 3 7 1 1 14 pts

2 SAP Extreme Sailing Team 7 2 1 5 2 17 pts

3 Alinghi 3 4 3 4 3 17 pts

4 Team TILT 1 6 4 2 5 18 pts

5 Team ENGIE 4 1 5 3 7 20 pts

6 Red Bull Sailing Team 8 8 2 7 6 31 pts

7 Land Rover BAR Academy 5 5 8 8 8 34 pts

8 Tawera Racing 9 7 6 6 9 37 pts

9 Argo 6 9 9 10 4 38 pts

10 SVB Team Germany 10 10 10 9 10 49 pts

11 Youth Vikings Denmark 11 11 11 11 11 55 pts



