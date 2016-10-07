M32 Miami Winter Series to XS Energy

Click image for a larger image

DeVos and team XS Energy won the event on the final reach to the finish, beating brother and Event #1 winner Rick DeVos by one point!

PRO Liz Shaw and team gave racers a run for their money on Biscayne Bay, completing 8 races Saturday and 7 Sunday in a glorious 6-10 knot easterly breeze.

Racing was tight with several lead changes throughout the weekend. Sunday proved to be tricky and concentration was key.

Event #3 in Miami coincides with the Bacardi Miami Sailing Week, March 9-12, which will take place in Regatta Park.

Miami Winter Series Event #2 - Final

1. REV Rick DeVos 15 14 29 pts

2. XS Energy Ryan DeVos 12 15 27

3. Convexity Donald Wilson / Jason Carroll 14 13 27 pts

4. Bliksem Pieter Taselaar 13 11 24 pts

5. Liftoff Malcolm Gefter 11 10 21 pts

6. 102BFAST Charles Tomeo 0 12 12 pts

7. Escape Velocity Ron O'Hanley 10 - 10 pts

8. Bronco Michael Dominguez 9 - 9 pts





