M32 Monaco Winter Series to Team Neverland

Team Neverland skippered by Guido Maini took their second event win to extend the overall lead in the M32 Monaco Winter Series.

Team Neverland won the first four races of the final day with other teams jostling for places behind them.

Lovisa Karlsson made her debut on the M32 Monaco Winter Series in style by skippering Swedish team Cape Crow Vikings to victory in race seven

While Riccardo Simoneschi and the Italia Sailing Team took two race wins to keep them in contention.

Unfortunately the wind Gods were cruel again on day three with more unsailable conditions and so the final result after the earlier seven races stood with Monegasque Team Neverland winning the overall event.

The top of the leaderboard is close with Italia Sailing Team and Cape Crow Vikings both only three points off the top.

So it will be all to play for in the next two events on the M32 Monaco Winter Series, with racing resuming on 2 February for Act 3 in the series.

Monaco Winter Series 2016-17 after 2 Acts of 4

1st Team Neverland, Guido Miani 12 12 24pts
2nd Italia Sailing Team, Riccardo Simoneschi 10 11 21pts
3rd Cape Crow Vikings, Patrik Sturesson 11 10 21pts
4th Candidate Sailing Team Max Stelzl/Stefan Scharnagl 0 9 9pts

16 January 2017 17:55 GMT

