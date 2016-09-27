Viper Worlds to Felsenthal and Connor

Click image for a larger image

Second overall went to the Frenchmen Emmanuelle Le Chapelier and Theo Constance (Sailing Team Catamaran).

Third overall by six points, Daniel and Nathan van Kerckhof (Send It Marine), would have liked to tick off more of the scheduled 15 races to have a better crack at the French and young Aussie teams.

Three days ashore due to Thursday’s layday then two non-racing days in winds too strong for the class meant a lot was riding on the closing day, both for competitors and race committee.

The sou’wester had all but disappeared by the 11:00 hr scheduled start then over the next three hours the breeze teased until just after 14:00 hr when finally the local sea breeze arrived with conviction.

With a 15:55 hr time limit race officer Greg Sinclair and his team of close to 20 volunteers banged out three races in quick succession.

The last start in freshening sou’east winds 15-20 knots just four minutes before the cut-off, with Felsenthal and Connor clinching overall victory with a final race win.

Viper Worlds 2017 - Final After 11 races

1st AUS 351 CHARTER WORLD Jack Felsenthal / Shaun Connor 13 pts

2nd FRA 1 SAILINGTEAMCATAMARAN Emmanuel Le Chapelie / Theo Constance 22 pts

3rd AUS 422 SEND IT MARINE Daniel Van Kerckhof / Nathan Van Kerckhof 28 pts

4th AUS 345 THANKS AGAIN DAD Tayla Rietman / Lachie White 39 pts

5th AUS 313 GOODALL DESIGN Brett Goodall / Campbell Mcewan 56 pts

6th AUS 324 BOZO Zoe Greer / Beau Delaine 57 pts

7th AUS 243 . Luke Donovan / Michael Doherty 61 pts

8th AUS 363 UNFINISHED BUSINESS Lachlan Hughes / David Hughes 61 pts

9th AUS 369 FORWARD WIP Jack Challands / Harrison Rietman 68 pts

10th FRA 2216 PLEINE MESURE Hugo Lottin / Alexandre Gaborieau 70 pts

11th AUS 245 BOATY MCBOATFACE Michael Pfeffer / Leopold Mcallister 72 pts

12th AUS 218 NDEA Jake Liddell / Emma Jones 93 pts

13th GBR 311 MR BUMP Simon Dubbin / Chris Campbell 102 pts

14th AUS 166 CRACK-A-LACKIN Michelle Bursa / Meagan Bursa 103 pts

15th AUS 215 SEA N SEE Claire Campbell / James Moeller 128 pts

16th AUS 165 THE WILD TOY Kym Luitjes / Tom Luitjes 133 pts

17th 289 V-QUICK Jon Sims / Cameron Alderson 149 pts

18th 182 NERFHERDER Gary Purcell / Ross Purcell 152 pts

19th BEL 14 CATACARE.BE Laurent Verbeeck / Stef Haazen 155 pts

20th AUS 180 VANESSA Robert Morris / Michael Lamb 180 pts

21st AUS 290 TFS Ross Bennett / Bridget Mccartan 198 pts

22nd AUS 326 AEROLIQUE Beau White / Tristan White 207 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

16 January 2017 12:19 GMT